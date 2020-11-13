STORYS

© Pixabay

Umsatzersatz für Gastronomie

80 prozentigen Umsatzersatz auch für Wirte, die Liefer- und Abholservice anbieten.
,

Käse-Juwelen von der Erlebnissennerei Zillertal

Tirols größte Heumilch-Sennerei in Privatbesitz öffnet ihre Schatzkammer für vier innovative Käseköstlichkeiten.
© Precom Group AG

Lockdown: Fastfoodketten bieten Abholung an

Systemgastronomen McDonald's, Vapiano und L'Osteria setzen auf Selbstabholung und Lieferservice.
© Pixabay

Gastronomie wird die Krise überleben

„Gastronomen müssen agieren wie im Kriegszustand“, rät Werbetherapeut Alois Gmeiner.
,

Steirische Gastronomen setzen auf Liefern

Lockdown: Vier Fünftel aller Gastro-Betriebe im Einkaufscenter Citypark geöffnet.
© Marriott International

Marriott International hat neuen Präsidenten

Satya Anand wird künftig die Hotelgruppe in Europa, dem Nahen Osten und in Afrika leiten.
© Claire-Lisa Havet
,

Steigenberger Hotels hat neue Vorstände

Marcus Bernhardt als CEO und Ulrich Johannwille als CFO übernehmen die operative Leitung.
© Pixabay
,

Aus dem Ponykarussell wird ein Kaffeehaus

Der Traditionsbetrieb im Wiener Wurstelprater gehört jetzt den Betreibern des Wiener Rösthauses.
© HOGAST

Neu formierter Aufsichtsrat bei HOGAST

Werner Magedler übernimmt Aufsichtsratsvorsitz, Josef Greil ist neues Aufsichtsratmitglied.

Dots Group stellt auf Lieferservice um

Restaurants schließen vorübergehend.

Vorarlberg: Gastro-Branche demonstrierte mit Sarg

350 Gastronomen und Mitarbeiter machten auf ihre schwierige Lage aufmerksam.
© Pixabay

Bei weiterem Lockdown brauchen Gastronomen Geld

Schon die Sechs-Personen-Regelung in den Gastronomiebetrieben tut sehr weh.

MG Mediengruppe GmbH
Zieglergasse 1, 1072 Wien
Telefon: +43 (1) 522 14 14
office@mgmedien.at

Impressum von FM-online.at gem. §5 ECG, §14 UGB §24 Mediengesetz
AGB der MG Mediengruppe GmbH

Redaktion von FM-online.at: online@mgmedien.at
Feedback zur Webseite: office@mgmedien.at

Die Portale der MG Mediengruppe
FM – Hotel- und Gastroinfos
ExtraDienst – Infos für Kommunikatoren
Elite – Einmalig. Erlesen. Edel.
Elite-Blog von Ekaterina Mucha

MG Mediengruppe GmbH
Zieglergasse 1, 1072 Wien
Telefon: +43 (1) 522 14 14
office@mgmedien.at

Ressorts
Aktuell
Exklusiv
Agenturen
Gastronomie
Hotellerie
Personalia
Zulieferer
Highlights

Service
Abo
Archiv
Newsletter
Mediadaten
Datenschutz

Die Portale der MG Mediengruppe
FaktuM – Infos für Touristiker
FM – Hotel- und Gastroinfos
Elite – Einmalig. Erlesen. Edel.
Elite-Blog von Ekaterina Mucha

Impressum von FM-online.at gem. §5 ECG, §14 UGB §24 Mediengesetz
AGB der MG Mediengruppe GmbH

Redaktion von FM-online.at: online@mgmedien.at
Feedback zur Webseite: office@mgmedien.at